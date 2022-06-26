TimTheTatman Uses Call of Duty’s Powerful Anti-cheat to Humiliate Warzone Hacker

It is not a secret that Warzone and hacking are two sides of the same coin. Fans and players from different parts of the world have been fed up with battling against players having unrealistic advantages. After all, the majority of them log in to have fun or take their minds off things. So, facing such issues has created nothing but frustration.

It has indirectly affected the game’s player base, as users shited to different titles. To tackle this the game’s developer, RavenSoftware, introduced a new anti-cheat system. A prime example of the extensive use of the Ricochet anti-cheat system was seen during TimtheTatman’s latest stream as he trolled a hacker mid-game.

TimTheTatman uses RICOCHET anti-cheat system to troll Warzone cheater!

Timothy John Betar, popularly known as TimTheTatman, in showbiz, is one of the biggest Warzone players in the world. Fans know him for his entertaining content alongside best friends Nickmercs and Cloakzy. The trio often plays together and bags some of the highest on-stream viewership.

Tim spends most of his time in Caldera alongside his best friends. Moreover, the streamer comes across many stream snipers or hackers who ruin his game entirely. Interestingly, the streamer has harshly reacted to this issue multiple times after getting eliminated during some high-stakes games. But recently, the tables turned as he had time to troll a hacker amidst a casual game.

In the video posted below, we can see a hacker trying to shoot Tim. Unfortunately, his hack didn’t work, thanks to the Ricochet anti-cheat system. A few months back, Call of Duty published a blog report updating the anti-cheat system. They said, ‘If you’re being shot and see your health slowly trickle down, you know it’s likely a cheater on the other end of the battle. The cheater, in turn, wastes ammo and eventually realizes they have been detected.’

During the game, Tim found a similar reaction from his opponent, confirming that he was a cheater. TimTheTatman said, ‘you d0 not learn your lesson. RICOCHET is working buddy. You can’t be hacking on us anymore. This isn’t Verdansk now, we are past that time.’

What are your thoughts about this? Have you come across a hacker in-game? Let us know in the comments section.