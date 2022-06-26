Tom Mann holds memorial for fiancée after her tragic death on their wedding day

Tom Mann has been supported by his loved ones as he held a memorial for his fiancée Dani Hampson, who died suddenly on the day of their wedding.

The musician, 28, who appeared on The X-Factor back in 2014, announced the tragic news last Monday after Dani died suddenly in the early hours of Saturday, 18 June, aged 34.

Sharing a post to his Instagram story, he posted a photo of a group of people who met up for Dani’s memorial. He captioned it: “Today was for our Dani,” along with a white heart emoji and a praying emoji.

As well as this, he shared a photo of the pair sharing a kiss by the side of a lake, over which he wrote: “there are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you Dan. Forever and always.”







Tom said that Dani died suddenly just hours before they were supposed to tie the knot in London, with him breaking the devastating news about his partner on Instagram.

The singer said: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.







“I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”







The pair had eight-month old son Bowie together, and Tom has said he plans to raise their son alone in Dani’s memory.

He said: “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

