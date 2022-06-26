Top 5 AI & Big Data Tokens by Market Capitalization In June 2022

Advanced analytics and information streamlining underpin the field of computer science known as artificial intelligence (AI). By 2025, the worldwide AI market will be worth $390.9 billion. This results from AI’s broad potential for use, even in the Robotics field, as we’ve reported earlier.

Every significant business could be affected by AI’s potential. This covers logistics, blockchain, and the progress of technology. In fact, experts are now able to predict natural disasters using AI.

The top 5 AI and Big Data cryptocurrencies as of June 2022 will be listed in this article. These cryptocurrencies are the most significant because they represent the inevitable future fusion of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Note: The list below is ordered by the market capitalization of each project, lowest to highest.

#5 Numeraire

Market Cap – $55,050,374

With the help of the Ethereum-based Numerai platform, data scientists and developers may experiment and build more dependable machine learning models. The fundamental objective of the platform is to decentralize data science and enable developers to compete in building robust machine learning prediction models.

The NMR token is given to data scientists whose models do well in the Numerai tournament, which is one of its key advantages. This indicates that when more participants join the event and begin to compete, the token increases in value.

Additionally, the models developed for the competition enable Numerai to engage in active stock market trading depending on the outcomes provided by participating projects. Numerai is one of the few hedge funds that heavily relies on AI-generated data projections due to its novel approach to stock trading.

Price Rate ($NMR) – The live Numeraire price today is $9.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,765,523.

#4 iExec RLC

Market Cap – $63,340,410

The pioneer in blockchain-based decentralized computing is iExec. Using blockchain, a market network may be established where users can charge for their computing power, programs, and even datasets.

By offering on-demand access to cloud computing resources, it does this. Applications in industries including big data, healthcare, AI, rendering, and fintech can be supported by iExec. iExec was established to reinvent cloud computing by developing a new cloud computing paradigm.

To achieve capabilities like multi-application, fault-tolerance, multi-users, deployment of virtual images, private infrastructure, data management, security, and much more, iExec depends on the XtremWeb-HEP, an open-source desktop grid program.

Price Rate ($RLC) – The iExec RLC price today is $0.795636 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,668,035.

#3 Fetch.ai

Market Cap – $69,467,083

Fetch.AI is an artificial intelligence (AI) lab building an open, permissionless, decentralized machine learning network with a crypto economy. Fetch.ai democratizes access to AI technology with a permissionless network upon which anyone can connect and access secure datasets by using autonomous AI to execute tasks that leverage its global data network. The Fetch.AI model is rooted in use cases like optimizing DeFi trading services, transportation networks (parking, micro-mobility), smart energy grids, travel — essentially any complex digital system that relies on large-scale datasets.

Price Rate ($FET) – The Fetch.ai price today is $0.092690 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,422,341.

#2 Ocean Protocol

Market Cap – $126,269,559

Through the use of ERC-20-based data tokens, Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based ecosystem that enables both individuals and companies to monetize their data effortlessly.

Consumers now have access to datasets that were previously unavailable or difficult to obtain, while publishers can monetize their data while maintaining privacy and control thanks to Ocean Protocol. These datasets are available for purchase and water consumption or sale on the Ocean Market.

Each data service on the Ocean Protocol is represented by a distinct data token, which is used to wrap a dataset or compute-to-data service. This lets third parties manipulate the data without it ever leaving the publisher’s secure perimeter.

Price Rate ($OCEAN) – Today’s Ocean Protocol price is $0.208782 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,746,517.

#1 The Graph

Market Cap – $836,833,646

Many apps in DeFi and the larger Web3 ecosystem are powered by The Graph, an indexing protocol for data searching for networks like Ethereum and IPFS. Anyone can create and publish subgraphs, which are open APIs that can be queried by applications using GraphQL to get blockchain data. The decentralized network will launch later this year, and a hosted service is already in use that makes it simple for developers to start building on The Graph. With more networks on the way, The Graph presently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS, and POA.

Price Rate ($GRT) – The live The Graph price today is $0.122216 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48,094,928.

Final Thoughts

These tokens give developers, and data scientists access to various resources and use their expertise for the good of the communities. AI and Big Data power the society we live in, and these tech tokens are the future of the fusion of AI with blockchain technology.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any AI & Big Data Crypto Coins or investing in any service.

