Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd offer rejected, Dembele’s Chelsea view, Arsenal’s Jesus issues

Manchester United have been left seething after it emerged the representatives of Cristiano Ronaldo have been speaking to Premier League rivals Chelsea, with reports outlining that a potential move for the 37-year-old icon to Stamford Bridge was discussed.
Meanwhile it’s all systems go at Liverpool, despite the Merseysiders insisting their early summer transfer business has already been concluded.
Jurgen Klopp pulled off a potential club-record deal for striker Darwin Nunez, prior to the depature of club legend Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. The Reds then brought in Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and declared their business done – yet the rumour mill has sparked into life again.
It the last 24 hours reports have emerged that Liverpool would consider a sensational exit of Mohamed Salah this summer, but only for a specific price.
Real Madrid’s forgotten man Marco Asensio has since been linked as a result, with the Spain international rapidly approaching the end of his contract at the Bernabeu.
Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution is in full flow and it has quickly become apparent that the Gunners will be spending relentlessly this summer, with their key focus at the moment being Leeds United’s exciting winger Raphinha, who is also desired by Barcelona.
