‘Traumatising’: Woman fury as neighbours ignore son asking for help after finding cat dead

The woman said the neighbours, with whom they “had had a very nice friendship for more than 10 years,” were in their garden, listening to his son without really knowing what was going on and “they didn’t come over to help”.

Marina explained the two gardens are separated by a very thin fence and “you can hear everything”.

“When I found out, through another neighbour, that they heard him scream and ask for help without knowing what had happened, I was furious.

“How could they sit in their garden, listening to my son crying and screaming, and not come to see what was going on?