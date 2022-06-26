Waco-area news briefs: Genealogical Society presentation on family history for children

TSA PreCheck enrollment

The Transportation Security Administration will host TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday at Waco Regional Airport.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on.

To register and schedule an appointment, go to tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. The application fee is $85.

Summer arts camp

A Mission Waco Creative Arts Summer Camp, featuring a choice of theater, dance, art or a mix for youth ages 6-17, will run form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 8 at Mission Waco Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.

The cost is $40 per child.

To register, go to forms.gle/wEmaeXZx4T8hFpQL8.

Genealogy program

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a virtual presentation by author Jonah Barnes, on family history for children, at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The free program is for genealogists, educators and parents who want to interest the younger generation in their family history.

For more information, call 254-745-6018.

Climate move screening

The Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Life at 50 Degrees C: As the World Gets Hotter, Survival Gets Harder,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film details the extreme hardships of people suffering heatwaves at multiple sites around the globe. Refreshments will be provided, all are welcome and the event is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

