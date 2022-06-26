‘Want to be with their parents’ Ozark boss’ real reason why Jonah and Charlotte stayed

“So, we wanted the kids to be able to examine all their choices and think about what they wanted. And, in a strange way, the family is kind of held together by this criminal act in the first season.

“We’ve always said, if it wasn’t for money laundering, they would have gotten divorced. The family would have disintegrated. And it really should’ve!”

Thankfully for fans, the Byrdes found a way to stay together through thick and thin, setting off a chain of events which proved to be one of the most riveting dramas in Netflix’s catalogue.

Ozark seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.