What ten best Netflix horror movies to watch

Horror movies are not only about films to watch, it’s about lifestyle and special vibes. Netflix has been a dumping site for some of the great originals in the horror genre and other static storylines lacking comprehensiveness. However, if you want to get spooked or have nightmares that set people straight, the streaming platform’s horror library is the one to check.

Our List

Our article comprises a list of the top 10 Netflix horror movies from across time, listed in no particular order. We can guarantee you an ultimate frightening experience while seeing and after seeing any of these movies. Our list of top 10 Netflix horror movies includes:

The Exorcist; Raw; The Haunting of Hill House; The Fear of Street Trilogy; Apostle; Gerald’s Game; The Ritual; The Follows; Midnight Mass; It comes at night.

The Exorcist

This old movie, a part of the famous five exorcist films, is probably the scariest one on this list. The movie radiates an aura of dread even before the setting in the possession scenes. The film is famously disorienting viewers while wearing them down on any sense of hope that anyone, especially the priest – Jason Miller, will be able to save the girl – Linda Blair, who is possessed by demons. The other four titles under the exorcist film series include:

Exorcist II – The Heretic;

The Exorcist III;

Exorcist – The Beginning;

Dominion – Prequel to the Exorcist.

We can guarantee that watching these movies will make you almost jump out of your skin, cursing you with long-lasting nightmares.

The Main Features Details Year of release 1973 Director William Friedkin Stars Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, Lee J. Cobb Rating R Runtime 2 hours, 2 minutes

Raw

Released in 2016, the movie follows a vegetarian named Justine as she enrolls in a vet school notorious for having rituals. The leading actress – Garance Marillier, was forced to eat rabbit kidneys, thus developing a taste for human meat. Well, this only brought out the innate need to consume raw meat in humans and most definitely aggravated it.

This movie explores sexuality and love turns accompanying the growth of primal instincts. The film has some depth, unlike so many others. However, if you want to feel raw and uneasy for the rest of your day or night, Raw is the one for you.

The Haunting of Hill House

This movie was inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel – Hill House, written in 1959. The storyline treads along with the turbulent history of the Crain family, including their encounter with the traditional haunted house. The movie features a horror classic for the modern era, and it was released in 2018. So be ready to scream because it is going to get scary.

The Fear of Street Trilogy

This 2021 movie has a lot of scary neck slashings. This movie can be said to feature one of the most incredible on-screen kills of all time. The Fear of Street trilogy stories are set in three periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. However, you can stream-watch the three movies on Netflix. This movie was inspired by the famous Fear Street series of novels written by the creator of Goosebumps – R.L. Stine. We provided this information just in case you like to read your horrors instead of watching them.

Apostle

This movie revolves around the arrival of Thomas Richardson on an island off the coast of Wales. He had traveled there to rescue his sister, who was previously kidnapped. However, in the cause of getting there, he discovered something morbid was at play. Apostle remains one of the scariest horror-filled movies with terrifying violence and chaos. If you can not stand chaotic scares and deaths, do not watch.

Gerald’s Game

Right before the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, the director and editor – Mike Flanagan, released an even scarier horror movie. Mike adapted the storyline from Stephen King’sKing’s novel – Gerald’sGerald’s Game. The screenplay sent out more chilling vibes than the book could have inflicted on its readers. The film stars Carla Gugino, who was married to Bruce Greenwood. They had just arrived at an isolated house for the holidays. They were about to have sexual affairs, and during the foreplay, the husband died of a sudden heart attack, leaving the wife handcuffed to the bed. She must then find a way to escape while battling her innermost demons.

The Ritual

We will not feel sorry if you delve into watching this horrific screenplay after you probably had seen Apostle without you being warned enough about human sacrifice concerning Norse mythology. This 2017 film follows the story of a group of reunited college friends who took a trip into a Swedish forest. But, again, no one would pity you if after you finish this movie and you decide to take a journey into the darkness of the woods. If the monster gets you, it is only because of your hard-headedness.

The Follows

We can describe this movie as one of the most original horror films of the last decade. The 2014 film tells a story of a murderous entitles that, once sexually transmitted to a person, will not stop until the person dies. This movie will be one of the most frightening Netflix horror movies you will ever see.

Midnight Mass

Reading the title alone definitely should run chills down your spine. This 2021 movie perfectly portrays the ideologies of Catholics and Muslims while fully loaded with other surprises. The movie is centered on Riley Flynn, who had just returned home to Crockett Island. At the same time, a new priest took over the island’s church. This pastor, however, seems to possess the ability to perform miracles. With seven hours of unending tension and wonder, you are bound to experience heartbreaks, horrific scenes, and hopeful, terrifying, and comforting feelings, all in a beautiful shell of horror and grief. This movie is a horror masterpiece. You can not miss out on the spectacle.

It Comes at Night

The top question should be, what comes at night? This 2017 movie focuses on a family hiding in a building in the forest’s thick after a highly contagious disease ravaged the earth. The film features horrific scenes from the first second to the last. You should do well to catch enough air into your lungs as the film is sure to make you feel a part of the horrific adventure, causing you to want to hold your breath and end the misery.

Horror Movies in the Real Life

Conclusion

Horror movies are cold, uncomfortable, and disturbing to watch, as they should be. On our list, you shall find 10 of the scariest horror movies you can manage and could make you lose your cool. These movies are not suitable for kids and individuals with rising blood pressure. Do not expect to make sense of whatever happens in these movies. They are just there for the long-lasting cold chills and thrills, nothing more.

