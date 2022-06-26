Woman Is Charged in Death of Newborn Abandoned in 1985

But as the practice has become a more common law enforcement tool, genealogical techniques have also been used in some cases to identify the remains of abandoned babies and ascertain the identity of their mothers, some of whom suddenly find themselves facing murder charges decades later. (Experts said they were not aware of any such case in which a father had been charged.)

“If we find someone murdered, there’s a perpetrator out there and we bring closure to a family,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, the founder of Identifinders International, a company that uses genetic genealogy to help solve cold cases and which had been working on the Baby Jane Doe investigation with law enforcement officials in Maine since 2019. “But with a baby case, it’s different,” she said, “because you’re not bringing closure. It’s a different kind of case, but we allow the agencies to take care of that.”

Neil S. Kaye, a forensic psychologist who specializes in infanticide and neonaticide cases, said a majority of situations like the Baby Jane Doe case arise because the child was unplanned or unwanted, or because the pregnancy was discovered too late for another course of action.

“In a psychodynamic way,” he said, the mother “believes that if the pregnancy were known, she would be thrown out, abandoned by family. So what she does to the baby is what she believes her family and support system would do to her.”

Some women who become pregnant unwillingly or who worry that they will not be able to take care of a baby develop a condition called pregnancy denial, said CeCe Moore, the chief genetic genealogist for Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia company whose services include DNA-based forensics. A woman who is experiencing pregnancy denial may be intellectually aware of her predicament but makes little effort to emotionally or physically prepare to give birth.

Ms. Moore, Mr. Kaye and other experts said they worried that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, would leave young women across much of the country with fewer options for dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.