Women’s PGA Championship: In Gee Chun wins title at Congressional Country Club after late Lexi Thompson collapse







In Gee Chun completed victory on Sunday after starting the competition by breaking the course record in the first round

In Gee Chun claimed a one-shot victory at the Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club after Lexi Thompson bogeyed two of her final three holes.

Chun went into the final round three shots clear of the field, but in windy conditions hit four bogeys on the front nine and allowed the chasers, which included Thompson to come back at her.

Thompson then pressed two ahead before Chun capitalised with a birdie on the 16th as the American dropped a shot.

Thompson would bogey the 17th as well and could only par the last as Chun secured two more pars – which finished with a clutch five-foot putt on the 18th green – to complete a final round of 75 and secured her third major title.

Sky Sports pundit Dame Laura Davies said: “Lexi had it in her grasp, the chip on 16 changed the whole day. If she birdies the hole she’s cruising to victory.

“But fair play to In Gee, even though she wasn’t having the day she wanted she stuck in there in case anything happened, and sure enough it did happen and she was there.

“That two putt at the last was fantastic.”

