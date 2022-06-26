Wunderwaffe DG-2 appears set to return to Call of Duty Zombies in Vanguard’s Shi No Numa remake

It looks like a popular Wonder Weapon that should be familiar to longtime Call of Duty Zombies fans could be back in their hands as early as next week.

Vanguard season four is finally going to offer traditional round-based Zombies gameplay and a remake of a classic map from World at War, Shi No Numa. And now, it seems like Treyarch is teasing that the Wunderwaffe DG-2 will be a part of this new map.

This shouldn’t be a huge shock to longtime Zombies fans, however. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 was the second Wonder Weapon introduced in Zombies history after the Ray Gun. It also debuted on the original version of Shi No Numa in 2009, so it’d make a ton of sense for the Wunderwaffe to be available in the Vanguard version of the map as well.

The Wunderwaffe, in previous Call of Duty titles, is an electrifying weapon that shoots out bolts of lightning that can chain and kill multiple zombies in close proximity to one another. Based on the blueprint teaser posted by Treyarch, it seems like the Vanguard version of the Wunderwaffe will look almost identical to past iterations of the Wonder Weapon. The exact strength and effectiveness of the new Wunderwaffe are unknown at this time, though.

An Activision blog post with details about Vanguard and Warzone season four mentions that the Shi No Numa remake will feature “a new Wonder Weapon quest.” This likely means that there will be an in-game process that players can follow to guarantee that they get their hands on the Wunderwaffe, instead of potentially having to rely on the Mystery Box.

Round-based Zombies gameplay and the Shi No Numa remake are set to go live in Vanguard on June 22.