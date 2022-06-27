Categories
17 Of Chris Evan’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over The Years Proving He Nails It Every Single Time


Spoiler alert: He’s still dreamy as ever.

Allow me to introduce you to the one and only Chris Evans.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Some may remember him in Not Another Teen Movie.


© Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

While others know him best for playing Captain America.


Jay Maidment / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

After being in the limelight since the early ’00s, let’s take a look back at the actor’s red carpet style transformation over the years. Take a look:

1.

To start, let’s throw it back to Chris Evans circa 2004 with that slightly undone hair that just works for him:

2.

When he was photographed with a cool guy smirk and edgy leather jacket in 2007:

3.

That spiked hair look that screams it was ’00s:


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

4.

Just contemplating how cute he looked in this casual baseball cap:

5.

Channeling his inner Tony Stark with this set of glasses:


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

6.

Oh, hello to this GQ-inspired Chris:


Christian Jentz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

7.

He has a way of pulling off the perfect pinstripe suit and sweet grin:

8.

Is it just me or is it a little *hot* in here?


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

9.

Because Chris’ beard game is so damn strong:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

10.

He knows how to pull off black tie a little too well:


George Pimentel / WireImage

11.

C’mon, that smile?! Hearts are melting everywhere:


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

12.

That brooding face? Yup, just leaving this here for you:


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

13.

He really knows how to step out in style:

14.

Velvet needs to be a staple in his wardrobe because he completely nailed it here:


Rick Rowell / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

15.

Effortlessly cool and dashingly handsome in this red-and-black ensemble:


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV

16.

Honestly, who isn’t crushing on this man?


Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

17.

And finally, one more because we’re all suckers for that pearly white smile:

What’s your favorite red carpet look from Chris Evans? Share your pick in the comments!

Which fit was your favorite? Let me know in the comments section below!



