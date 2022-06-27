2022 Wimbledon women’s odds, picks, predictions: International tennis expert fading Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek begins her quest for career grand slam title No. 3 when the 2022 Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Swiatek is coming off a title in the French Open, her second career grand slam victory. She also won the French Open title in 2020. She opens the tournament on Monday riding a 35-match winning streak.

Swiatek is the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest 2022 Wimbledon odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ons Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia who was a quarterfinalist last year, is second in the odds at +800, and American Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the French Open final earlier this month, is +1200 in the Wimbledon field. Before making any 2022 Wimbledon picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the international women’s tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Swiatek to win the 2022 French Open in advance of the tournament.

Top 2022 Wimbledon women’s predictions

One surprise: Mair, who studied the draw and current form of every player in the field, is shockingly taking a stand against the red-hot Swiatek. The 21-year-old from Poland has been dominant over the last four months, reeling off wins in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Radom, Stuttgart, Rome and finally in the French Open since her last loss in February. But she had a limited track record on grass.

She is just 3-2 at Wimbledon and enters this year’s tournament without having played even one match on grass. “The lawn courts require a specific skill set, and while Swiatek is fully capable of adapting to the surface she has played only 12 professional matches on the surface and her 2021 campaign was underwhelming,” Mair told SportsLine. Mair does not have Swiatek in any of his 2022 Wimbledon bets.

2022 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Iga Swiatek +130

Ons Jabeur +800

Coco Gauff +1200

Petra Kvitova +1400

Simona Halep +1600

Jelena Ostapenko +1800

Belinda Bencic +2000

Beatriz Haddad Maia +2000

Serena Williams +2000

Breanna Andreescu +2000

Maria Sakkari +2200

Angelique Kerber +2500