All 38 Marvel Cinematic Universe Superheroes, Ranked – Sorry, Moon Knight

Since Iron man first hit the big screen, it’s been a nonstop barrage of superheroes being introduced as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For crying out loud, there are even some that technically don’t even count at this point because they’re just popped up for a frame or two (we’re talking about you, Charlize Theron). Even discounting those newcomers, there are nearly 40 different superheroes in the MCU, many affiliated with the Avengers, however many also decidedly not.

With that in mind, we decided it was time to figure out who was the best of the best, which also means we had to determine the worst. We should note, however, that being the worst MCU superhero is like being the slowest Olympic runner. You’re still pretty amazing, aren’t you, Moon Knight?

So join us as we dive deep into the MCU and rank every single hero we’ve seen in action before. Of course, with so many movies and TV shows on the horizon, this list will surely change. For now, though, we feel confident about where everyone lands.