People looking for a fun and inexpensive ways to be more active and meet new people at the same time might find what they’re looking for in tennis.

Barb Skurdall is a tennis instructor certified by the United Sates Professional Tennis Association who has been working to promote the benefits of tennis in Benzie County. In the past, she has worked with villages and cities to advocate for fixing up public tennis courts and has in hosted free tennis classes in the summer.

Skurdall said she has loved tennis since she was a child and enjoys teaching people how to play and meting new people through the sport.





The Benzie County Record Patriot asked Skurdall what tennis has to offer players, and what new players should consider.

BENZIE COUNTY RECORD PATRIOT: What are the benefits of playing tennis?

SKURDALL: Tennis is a lifetime sport. There are multiple reason to play tennis. It teaches discipline, strategy, balance and anticipation. It is good for the whole body and your mind. It is also a way to meet people and make new friendships. You meet people planning tennis and if you start to follow tennis as a sport on the international scale, you have plenty of events to talk to other tennis players about; the whole world watches big tennis events.

BCRP: What are some tips for people who want to get started?

SKURDALL: I would encourage people to take lessons. You will have so much more fun and be able to execute play much better than if you just start off on your own. You will enjoy it more when you know what you’re doing. Tennis is also a good sport for any ages. You can use different equipment to have an easier time learning the basics. You can use lightweight rackets and balls; even Nerf balls, to learn the basics.

BCRP: What kind of equipment do you need to play tennis?

SKURDALL: A tennis racket and balls; there are courts people can use all over the county. You don’t have to go online and spend $200 on a racket to start. You can buy anything that is lightweight that fits your hand. Get a grip that feels comfortable, and go smaller than larger on the grip. You’ll want something that is pretty evenly balanced. Once you start playing, you can figure out what kind of rackets you play.

As far as tennis balls, all balls are decent balls; some are more heavy duty and last longer than others, but, initially, you don’t notice the difference.

BCRP: What about the competitive nature of the game?

SKURDALL: When you’re playing, there are two types of games; competitive and compatible. When a game is competitive, it can go either way. When a game is compatible, the skills between players are close, but one person is generally better and more likely to win. However, this is where you can work with people to learn tennis skills, not necessarily win.