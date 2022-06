“Your doctor may tell you not to take aspirin if you have a stomach ulcer, or if you’ve had one in the past.

“If you’re at risk of getting a stomach ulcer and you need a painkiller, take paracetamol instead of aspirin as it’s more gentle on your stomach.”

The NHS advises people to take aspirin with food.

“That way, you’ll be less likely to get an upset stomach or stomach ache,” it says.