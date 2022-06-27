Categories
Finance

Attendance Allowance: Pensioners could lose up to £368 a month by failing to report change


Another circumstance change can include being away for an extended period of time, such as leaving the country for more than four weeks or going to prison.

If a claimant’s personal details (name, address or bank details) or that of their doctor’s change, the DWP expects them to get in touch.

Those who are not British citizens who are claiming Attendance Allowance must update the DWP if their immigration status changes.

If someone does not adequately and accurately report their circumstances to DWP, they could be taken to court.



Temie Laleye

By Temie Laleye

Temie Laleya is a Personal Finance TV Reporter, Daily Express

Arts and Entertainment, Business and Finance, United Kingdom
As seen in: Daily Express, MSN South Africa, MSN UK, Nottingham Post, Derby Telegraph

