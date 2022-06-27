Attendance Allowance: Pensioners could lose up to £368 a month by failing to report change

Another circumstance change can include being away for an extended period of time, such as leaving the country for more than four weeks or going to prison.

If a claimant’s personal details (name, address or bank details) or that of their doctor’s change, the DWP expects them to get in touch.

Those who are not British citizens who are claiming Attendance Allowance must update the DWP if their immigration status changes.

If someone does not adequately and accurately report their circumstances to DWP, they could be taken to court.