Below Deck Down Under’s Chef Ryan speaks out on ‘villain’ casting: ‘Life doesn’t suck’

Chef Ryan McKeown was fired by Captain Jason Chambers on season one of Bravo’s hit spin-off Below Deck Down Under back in January. Following the show’s season finale, the Chef opened up about being labelled as a villain.

Throughout the charter season, Chef Ryan had a tough time impressing viewers who were left underwhelmed with his menu options.

He had also exchanged a few harsh words with chief stewardess Aesha Scott and his boss Captain Jason Chambers.

This came after fellow stew Magda Ziomek was sent to pack her bags when he approached Jason for a tense chat, which led to his immediate firing.

Despite his sour exit, McKeown shared the real reason he went on the show and why he didn’t care about being labelled a villain.

