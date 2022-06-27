Best Guns In Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s clear that Call Of Duty: Warzone is proving to be a big hit with gamers as it brings the Call Of Duty multiplayer into the free-to-play battle royale genre where games like Fortnite and PUBG have been entertaining fans for years. The developers have clearly dialed back their energy on other Call Of Duty games and amped up their efforts for this particular game.







For everyone just diving into Call Of Duty: Warzone, it’s important to know what guns to look for in order to stay alive until the bitter end of the match. Based on the current metagame, here are the guns that seem to be in the hands of winners and help players survive the longest.

Updated June 28th, 2022 by Hodey Johns: Call of Duty: Warzone is just getting started. Activision-Blizzard has announced that, after the next release, there won’t be annual installments anymore. Some franchises would see this as the beginning of the end, but with Warzone out, it just means more focus is going to be placed on this extremely profitable and popular game. This article hadn’t been updated since season one, so balances and patches have knocked some of the old contenders off of this list. That may sound like sad news, but cheer up! New guns have been added and buffed that will fill the void in any gaming veteran’s heart.





14 RAM-7

The overall win percentage on other weapons might be higher for the overall public, but when people watch the pros play and stream, their choice gun is the RAM-7, which is harder to use until it’s upgraded and customized.

​The gun is already a laser when it fires a steady stream, so adding the 50-round magazine to the RAM-7 creates a flow of nearly endless bullets. Combining this with an ideal loadout makes this thing a total demon to go up again.

10 Kar98k

Typically, when sniping opponents, players only get a shot or two off before they triangulate the shooter’s location or get to cover, so making those shots count is important. The Kar98k Marksman Rifle delivers a lot of damage in each shot and is a great long-distance weapon.

The reload and fire rate is nothing to write home about, but it takes most opponents out with a single shot. Combining it with one of the game’s most dominating rifle attachments turns this thing unleashes the legendary status that it’s labeled as. If there is only time for one shot, use this weapon to make it count.

8 MP5

The MP5 is a step up from the MP7 in a lot of ways. It has a great fire rate, decent damage, and has the advantage of hitting targets at mid-range. This is a great weapon to have on the run thanks to high handling and can serve well indoors and outdoors.

​​This thing is really dangerous with a suppressor and many players like it for stealth-based combat. Being able to fire off a ton of shots without the enemy figuring out where the bullets are coming from has been key to many victories in the tournaments.

7 AUG

The AUG has been included on several recommended lists for good reason, this thing is a beast in close-range combat and holds its own at midrange. It’s a possible upgrade from the MP5 or MP7 as it has better mobility, better damage, great accuracy, and can hit targets in mid-range.

It struggles in mid to long-range and there are no barrel attachments to improve it. But including it in the loadout is critical for players who want to survive until the end of the game since they’ll be pushed into tighter quarters where this thing shines brightest.





6 M4A1

Many fans are convinced that the M4A1 is king in Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s deadly at close to mid-range thanks to being fully automatic and, when fired in bursts, can be very dangerous at mid to long range. It becomes even more ludicrous when joined with one of the game’s best attachments for an assault rifle.

Because of this versatility, it makes a great weapon in the hands of someone trying to survive battle royale and the attachments only make it more powerful. No wonder LMG users are hoping for buffs since assault rifles like the M4A1 are around.

5 HDR

The only weakness of the HDR is the somewhat high bullet drop. But after a few matches working with it, veterans who can compensate for the drop find they prefer this rifle over any other for its sheer stopping power. Most don’t even fix the drop-off with a loadout, they just add more power.

And why not? Until sliding and diving get buffed, the HDR is a one-shot, one-kill, death dealer that isn’t a bad choice even in close quarters.

4 Type 100

Think of the biggest problems with using an SMG. Bad range, Wicked recoil, low bullet damage, all those are valid criticisms. Now imagine those were gone. That’s what players get when they use the Type 100, a laser-firing, steady, high-damage gun that mows even mid-range opponents down.

Unless enemies get lucky and find some intrusive dynamic assets to hide behind, the Type 100 will win almost any contest where players of equal talent spot each other at the same time.





3 JAK-12

Many players mistakenly believe that shotguns won’t be useful until zombies return to the game. The JAK-12 has one of the lowest pickup rates of any weapon in the game. And yet, it reigns atop win rates for shotguns and is a top-five weapon overall.

Analysts will have no issue identifying why. A shotgun that uses a drum instead of individual shells or magazines is, on its face, game-breaking. In close-quarters and late in games, the JAK-12 is preferable to weapons that have more early game use. Survive long enough in a match and the JAK-12 only grows in power.





2 STG44

Somebody tell the developers that while some aspects of the game require improvements, the STG44 probably needs a nerf. This assault rifle fires like a laser at preposterous ranges, taking the best qualities of a sniper rifle and adding a high firing rate.

It’s such a high firing rate that, at short ranges, it’s the equivalent of having a top self SMG. If players decide to only use one gun for an entire match, make it the STG44 since it works in every situation.

1 ZRG 20mm

Just got gunned down from the entire length of the map in a single hit within a few seconds of joining a game? Before asking a dev to take away the cheater’s weapons, consider that the player might not be cheating at all. They could just have the ZRG 20mm.

It wasn’t enough to have the sniper rifle have the most range of any gun in the game, it also has the highest velocity. All the other statistics are, at the very least, above average. With the right loadout, this gun will have opponents smashing their keyboards.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

