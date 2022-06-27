Biden orders UK to ‘ban Russian gold’… but there’s a reason Boris will find it tricky

The US President announced the plan to ban imports of Russian gold during the G7 Summit in Germany. Writing on Twitter, Mr Biden said: “Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia.”

While the UK has agreed to the ban, saying it will “strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine”, it may find it difficult to implement.

London is a major global trading hub for gold, with the country exporting £12.6bn ($15.4bn) worth of gold to Russia in 2021.

The importance of gold exports has only increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as oligarchs rushed to buy bullion in order to avoid sanctions.

But responding to Mr Biden’s pledge to ban hold, Mr Johnson said: “The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine.