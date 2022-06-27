Billie Joe Armstrong says he’ll renounce US citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal

During a performance as part of the band’s Hella Mega tour at the London Stadium in the UK on Friday, Armstrong expressed his frustration as he told the crowd: “F**k America. I’m f***king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.”

He went on to say there’s “too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” before urging fans to be prepared, saying: “You’re going to get a lot more of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong is one of a number of American artists who have spoken out about the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the past few days. At Britain’s Glastonbury Festival, several performers, including Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Olivia Rodrigo, made a point of condemning the decision.

Bridgers led a “F**k the Supreme Court” chant and criticized “irrelevant motherf**kers trying to tell us what to do with our f**king bodies,” while teen star Olivia Rodrigo brought Lily Allen onto the stage and dedicated Allen’s song “F**k You” to the five Supreme Court justices who voted in the majority opinion to overturn the landmark ruling that had protected abortion as a federal right in the US for almost 50 years.