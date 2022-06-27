Camilla would ‘get children reading’ as a parent but admits to ‘spoiling’ grandchildren

“One’s at a school very near my house, so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home.

“The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff.”

The eldest of Camilla’s grandchildren, Lola is the daughter of Camilla’s son, Tom and his ex-wife, Sara Parker Bowles. She was born in 2007.

Born the year after Lola, Eliza is Camilla’s only other granddaughter.