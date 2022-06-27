Celebrating The 2022 Tar Heel Men’s Tennis Team – University of North Carolina Athletics

Perhaps no Tar Heel men’s tennis team has grown as a group or improved on the court as much as the 2022 squad. Longtime head coach Sam Paul turned in one of the finest coaching jobs in his 29 years at the helm of the program.

Carolina made its eighth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2022. It was one of the highlight seasons in the rich history of Carolina tennis, one which includes plenty of success, especially recently.

The Tar Heels won eight of their final 10 matches to close the regular season, then advanced to the ACC Championship final for the second year in a row. Carolina won 12 of its last 16 matches overall and finished 18-9, including 9-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, on the season..