City of Mississauga Welcomes New Director of Parks, Forestry and Environment

The City of Mississauga is pleased to announce the selection of Nadia Paladino as the new Director of Parks, Forestry and Environment, effective July 25, 2022; replacing former Director Jodi Robillos, now the City’s Commissioner of Community Services.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Nadia to the City of Mississauga and to this important leadership role,” said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner of Community Services. “’Nadia brings with her a wide range of experience from both the public and private sectors. This role will allow her to apply her knowledge and direct experience overseeing park, forestry and horticulture operations in combination with her strategic thinking, change management and stakeholder engagement skills to seamlessly deliver the programs, new initiatives and core functions within this portfolio.”

In her role as Director, Paladino will report to the Commissioner of Community Services and oversee Park Development, Park Planning, Park Operations, Forestry and Environment, which collectively are responsible for delivering the City’s Climate Change Action Plan; master park planning, acquiring and ensuring the City has adequate greenspaces and parkland and providing ongoing care and maintenance for more than 2,988 hectares (7,384 acres) of parkland and 327 kilometres of trails.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to working at the City of Mississauga,” said Nadia Paladino. “With the City’s vision and approach regarding green spaces, parks, tree preservation, naturalization and strong commitment to climate change and sustainability on many fronts, I know Mississauga is the place for me to put down roots. I look forward to working with the Mayor and members of Council as well as the City’s Leadership Team to drive innovative ‘green’ sustainable change while continuing to deliver the experiences, programs and services residents have come to expect in their city.”

Prior to joining the City of Mississauga, Paladino served as the Director of Parks, Forestry and Horticulture Operations at the City of Vaughan where she oversaw several divisions including Parks & Horticulture Operations; Urban Forestry; Quality & Risk; Administrative Services and Business Services & Contract Management. Prior to that, Paladino oversaw special projects within Public Works at the City of Vaughan. She has worked in the Health Care Industry at St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Michael’s Hospital leading various projects, strategic and quality initiatives focused on driving efficiency in service delivery.

Paladino holds a Masters of Engineering and Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. She also holds a Masters Diploma in Public Administration from the University of Western Ontario and certifications for Prosci Change Management, Lean, 6-Sigma and as a Project Management Professional.