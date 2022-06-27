Emma Raducanu prize money: How much has British star won throughout career?

Emma Raducanu burst onto the scene at Wimbledon 12 months ago, going from home sweetheart wildcard to fourth round shock as she became the first British woman since Elena Baltacha in 2002 to reach at least the third round at SW19. However, her fairytale run ended in the fourth round when she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic – but Raducanu truly made a name for herself at the US Open.

The Flushing Meadows tournament proved to be her crowning moment. The teenager stunned the world to claim her maiden Grand Slam title in just her second major tournament, mere months after making her professional debut.

Raducanu claimed the record for the fewest majors played prior to winning a title in the Open Era while she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon at 1977. She also became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, and she did it without dropping a set as she defeated Leylah Fernandez in the final.

As a result, Raducanu flew up the WTA rankings to land at World No. 23. After months battling injury and coaching changes, Raducanu enters Wimbledon ranked 11th in the world – the highest ranking she has achieved in her career to date.

