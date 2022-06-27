Endometriosis diet: Cutting out gluten can ease symptoms – expert

She said: “I also in my 12-year clinical career have seen the benefits of cutting down on alcohol, tea, coffee and sugar – all making a difference to pain associated with endometriosis.

“And if you are healing from surgery, all those types of foods are not ideal especially when you should be giving your body the healthiest foods to heal and recover.”

She also recommended eating more omega-3 fats, fruit and fibre but less red meat and dairy.

“Omega-3 is an anti-inflammatory and one of the hallmarks of endometriosis is that it is partly an inflammatory condition and there are issues with the immune system and an ability to control inflammation that worsens the disease and its symptoms,” she explained.