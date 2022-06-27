Ensuring energy stability for hospitals in Ukraine – Ukraine

UNOPS is working with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to provide generators to hospitals in Ukraine.

According to the World Health Organization, there had been more than 260 verified attacks on health facilities at the 100-day mark of the conflict in Ukraine. These attacks have resulted in substantial damage to Ukraine’s healthcare infrastructure.

With funding from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOPS will procure more than 100 generators and will work closely with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to identify and deliver the generators to the hospitals that need them the most.

The generators will help strengthen the capacity of Ukrainian hospitals to provide critical and life-saving health services by ensuring they have an independent source of energy if they are cut off from the national energy grid.

“These generators will help ensure that emergency lights, intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency medical services departments, water pumps and other health services can continue to function.” Gianni Volpin – UNOPS Country Manager in Ukraine

“The […] generators received from the United Nations will allow the operation of two hospital buildings at once,” said Dmytro Dmytryshyn, Deputy Chief Physician at Svitlovodsk Central District Hospital, which has already received two generators.

“This is extremely important for maintaining our energy stability, especially given the martial law imposed,” he added.