Florida gas prices continue to drop ahead of July 4 travel weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to drop ahead of Fourth of July weekend, which is expected to see a record number of drivers hitting the road.

The average price per gallon in Florida was $4.68 as of Sunday.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

AAA said the declining prices are due to a drop in crude oil as the U.S. price of oil dropped 11% during the last two weeks.

“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said in a news release. “Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.”

AAA is predicting 2.6 million Florida residents will travel 50 or more miles from June 30-July 4, with over 2.3 million traveling by car. The auto group said the number of Floridians driving for the holiday is expected to be the most on record.

Ways to save on gasoline