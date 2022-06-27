Categories
Freed after decades, Edward Taylor is now jailed in attempted murder


Just over a month ago, the judicial system vindicated Edward Clayton Taylor of his wrongful conviction in the 1986 rape of a 4-year-old Jacksonville girl. At 57, he was officially free of a heinous past.

Today he is back behind bars on a charge of attempted murder in a Friday night shooting on the city’s Eastside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor, who had been released on parole for three years after the victim came forward saying he was the wrong man, didn’t have his case formally vacated until Judge London Kite’s ruling on May 20.

The circumstances of his new arrest have been limited, but jail records show he is in custody in lieu of $1.1 million bail. The Sheriff’s Office said officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to a report of someone shot in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. There they found a man wounded by gunfire. No other details were released, but The Times-Union has requested the arrest report.

