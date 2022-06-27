George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Has Never Considered Herself a Beatle Wife

George Harrison‘s wife Olivia says she’s never considered herself a “Beatle wife.” When Olivia met George in the early 1970s, he hadn’t been a Beatle for years. He was a completely different person.

However, since George died in 2001, Olivia has taken her husband’s place in The Beatles’ affairs.

George Harrison, his wife Olivia, and their son Dhani | Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

George Harrison’s wife Olivia isn’t technically a Beatle wife

Technically speaking, Olivia is right. She has never been a Beatle wife in the literal sense. That role went to George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd. George met Boyd on the set of The Beatles’ A Hard Days’ Night in 1964. They married in 1966, but they had some pretty big bumps. Boyd got sick of George’s infidelities and left him for his friend Eric Clapton.

When George met Olivia in 1974, he said he had “no voice and almost no body at times.” In a 1979 interview with Rolling Stone, George said, “Yeah, well after I split up from Patti [Boyd, Harrison’s first wife], I went on a bit of a bender to make up for all the years I’d been married.”

George wasn’t ready to join Alcoholics Anonymous, but he did do “all the other naughty things that fly around.”

Olivia told Yahoo Entertainment that George was “having a bit of a little bit too much fun” when she met him, referring to George’s “bender.”

However, when she started working for George’s record label, Dark Horse Records, in 1974, George recognized a kindred spirit in Olivia. Even though Olivia “definitely had some trepidations” about getting romantically involved with a Beatle, they started dating. Clapton, who remained George’s friend despite their drama, warned Olivia that she’d better “pull your socks up” if she was serious about George.

He was right. Being Mrs. Harrison was not an easy job. However, Olivia was up to the task. She took on one of the hardest jobs in the world with strength.

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Olivia said, “When I first met him, he said, ‘I don’t want you to think you’ve discovered something about me I don’t know. I’m not claiming to be this or that or anything. People think they found you out, when I’m not hiding anything.’

“I thought he was really somebody who was saying something that I connected with. He was really a very captivating person… I liked the music, I liked what he was doing. We just seemed like partners from the very beginning.”

George and Olivia married in 1978, shortly after having their only son, Dhani. They connected through spirituality, although they didn’t always agree on everything.

“We had our differences,” Olivia said. “I might have done a different technique than he did, but we both had the same goal, and I think that was really the key to everything in our lives.”