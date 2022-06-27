Gibson Dunn Adds Two Technology-Focused Partners, Joel Harrison and Alison Beal, in London

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is pleased to announce that Joel Harrison and Alison Beal have joined the firm’s London office as partners. Formerly with Milbank LLP, Harrison will continue to focus his practice on data protection, cybersecurity, information technology and outsourcing; and Beal will continue her outsourcing and technology transactions practice.

“We are delighted to welcome Joel and Alison to Gibson Dunn,” said Barbara L. Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn. “There has been a steady increase in demand from clients for cross-border strategies and regulatory defense relating to data protection, cybersecurity, and data technology and innovation. Joel and Alison are both highly regarded lawyers who will complement our capabilities across multiple practice groups and offices.”

“Joel and Alison are deeply conversant in technology, especially as it relates to the regulatory landscape in the UK,” said Penny Madden, Co-Partner-in-Charge of the London office. “The combination of their legal skill, technical and regulatory understanding, and strategic acumen will allow us to continue to provide the best services for our clients.”

“Gibson Dunn’s unparalleled platform will enable us to continue growing our practices globally,” said Harrison. “The firm’s strategic focus on technology and data and its exceptional depth of talent were huge draws for us, and we are thrilled to be joining the firm at such an exciting time in the development of regulation and policy.”

“I am excited to be joining Gibson Dunn with Joel and working closely with my new colleagues in the UK and globally,” Beal said. “Gibson Dunn’s collaborative culture will enable us to continue to build a market-leading technology, outsourcing and data practice.”

About Joel Harrison

Harrison’s practice focuses on data protection and cybersecurity, covering the full range of transactional, advisory and contentious work, including regulatory defense and engagement and strategies for compliance with data protection and technology platform regulation in the UK and Europe. He also advises on all aspects of information technology transactions, including outsourcing, cloud computing, system integration and software development and licensing agreements, as well as disputes and renegotiations. His practice also includes advising on the technology aspects of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other corporate transactions.

He is a member of the Outsourcing Committee of the Society for Computers and Law and a Trustee of the British and Irish Legal Information Institute (BAILII).

Before joining Gibson Dunn, Harrison practiced at Milbank LLP in London. He holds an M.A. in Law from the University of Cambridge.

About Alison Beal

Beal advises clients across a broad range of industries and jurisdictions, including the UK, Europe, US Asia and Australia, on complex, large-scale and cross-border technology and outsourcing-related transactions, focusing on new technologies, research and development collaborations and externalisations, business process and information technology outsourcing, telecommunications and other technology-related transactions. She has extensive experience in digital transformations, systems implementations, cloud transactions and licensing transactions. She also advises on the technology aspects of corporate transactions.

Before joining Gibson Dunn, Beal practiced at Milbank LLP in London, New York and Singapore. She holds an LL.M. from the University of London and an LL.B. from the Queensland University of Technology.