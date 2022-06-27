Google announces private network solutions on its Distributed Cloud Edge | Connected Real Estate Magazine

Tech giant Google recently announced it will launch a new private networking solutions portfolio to “further accelerate adoption of private cellular networks.” The portfolio is based on Google Distributed Cloud Edge and will leverage the company’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem.

“These solutions address the distinct performance, service-level and economic needs of key industry verticals by combining network capabilities and full edge-computing application stacks,” Amol Phadke MD and GM, Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud, wrote on the company blog.

Why Google opted to create a private networking solutions portfolio

Many enterprises are encountering a network coverage and quality of service challenge that strains existing solutions like Wi-Fi, according to Phadke.

“Whether being used to add users, deploy industry-specific workloads, or support Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices, existing networking solutions struggle to deliver the connectivity, control, and scalability that enterprises need,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, private networks based on 5G offer a number of advantages of Wi-FI such as lower latency and greater bandwidth. Both benefits can help enterprises deliver better service for real-time applications like video monitoring and robotic manufacturing. Wi-Fi is also more difficult to use when it comes to providing capacity and coverage in bigger indoor venues like arenas or conference centers. Wi-Fi can also struggle to connect multiple sensors and IoT devices. It also cannot offer the seamless connectivity that warehouses and distribution centers require.

Private networks solve many of these issues for enterprises, as they can complement a building’s current Wi-Fi network as well as any public cellular connectivity, according to Phadke. In a warehouse setting for example, manufacturers could use a private network at a large factory site that could bridge operations, automation and IoT devices with baseline connectivity and support for next-gen functionality.

Additionally, educators could leverage private networks to bring connectivity to underserved communities and students to create better distance learning opportunities. Commercial real estate owners can use their own private network to improve tenant safety and lower expenses and energy consumption with smart building apps.

Google’s private networking solution

Customers can use Google’s new portfolio to “rapidly adopt turn-key, private network solutions with the flexibility to deploy management, control, and user plane functions both in the cloud and at the edge,” Phadke wrote.

Google Distributed Cloud Edge has access to Google Cloud services, while Google’s security best practices serve as backup.

“By building on a mature, cloud-native management experience, powered by Anthos, enterprises benefit from a consistent developer and operational model across their entire IT estate,” Phadke said. “In addition, Distributed Cloud Edge offers the flexibility to scale to other use cases that need low latency and Quality of Service (QoS) for critical applications.”

GDC Edge will allow customers to run private networks including virtualized RAN for connectivity and edge apps in one location. Google also partnered with several companies to address the various needs that exist across different industries. The company’s ecosystem partners include Betacom, Boingo Wireless, Celona, Crown Castle and Kajeet.

“In the US, private network solution partners can also utilize our Spectrum Access System (SAS) to leverage the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS),” Phadke said. “Google Cloud has led the way in this space, laying the foundation for low-friction private network deployments by promoting industry-wide adoption of CBRS, and by operating a market-leading SAS.”