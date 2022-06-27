Hoping Club announces that it will cooperate with Metaverse for NFT trading platform development

San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, Hoping Club announced that it will cooperate with REVA to create a new NFT trading platform. Combined with the underlying technology of web3, this platform integrates short video mode into NFT trading platform for the first time. The trading mode on the platform makes it possible to upload videos to show the background creation process of NFT. Moreover, the education section of the platform will be open to users in short videos for the first time.

Web3 products that combine short video with NFT trading platform will also better promote NFT to the whole world. During this event, Hoping Club had in-depth communication with REVA.

Previously, it was reported that Hoping Club was planning to acquire a crypto digital company to speed up and expand its plan of cryptocurrency and digital assets. Recently, some investors noticed that Hoping Club communicated frequently with REVA, and Hoping Club also followed REVA on Twitter. Some relevant people speculated that Hoping Club’s goal might be Metaverse company REVA. For external rumors, neither party has made a definite reply.

Metaverse company REVA was founded in 2019. In 2021, REVA was considered as one of the most potential start-up crypto enterprises in the industry.REVA maintains an independent brand and develops and builds a digital art collection trading platform REVA, which is a specific platform for the NFT market business of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD. Just last month, REVA platform just announced the launch of NFT pledge custody auction business, becoming the first company to enter the NFT debt market.

In recent years, Hoping Club has accelerated its layout in the Asia Pacific region and actively tried to invest in the crypto digital field. At the beginning of this year, the team of Samuel Luo, an Asian blockchain financial expert, joined Black Gold, an asset service guild under Hoping Club, and became the general head of the institution in the Asia Pacific region, which once caused heated discussion in the investment community. Recently, Hoping Club also disclosed that it would invest in a start-up company in the field of digital crypto. The company is located in Singapore, and the negotiation has entered the straight stage. The rumor that Hoping Club would purchase REVA also fell flat.

According to the members of Hoping Club, Hoping Club had previously launched NFT pawn mortgage business within the association to provide loans to members, and received good feedback within the guild. This business is similar to the NFT pledge custody auction business recently launched by REVA. The difference is that REVA has an independently operated NFT trading platform, an independent blockchain technology team, and a more perfect service model.

As we all know, the NFT market has developed rapidly in the past two years, and the technology in the blockchain field is becoming more and more mature. However, these are still difficult to hide the pain points of poor liquidity, large valuation fluctuations and difficult realization of digital assets in the NFT market. In a road map released by REVA, it can be seen that the NFT pledge custody auction business launched by REVA platform aims to solve these pain points in the NFT market. To this end, REVA platform has established a broad liquidity pool, and has established an authoritative valuation team composed of digital art appreciation experts, blockchain technology experts, NFT technology experts, financial analysis experts, the world’s top financiers in Viking,artists and other experts in many fields. Customers can obtain loans more quickly by pledging and trusting NFT collections through the platform and valuing them by REVA; If you want to auction NFT collections, REVA will also provide protection. In the future, REVA platform will also open NFT casting and distribution functions and establish a decentralized Metaverse platform.

Hoping Club has been praised for its accurate alternative investment for many years. Its investment creed is that professionalism determines the rate of return. Before entering any new industry or field, The data analysis center of Hoping Club will do a lot of basic research.

Media contact

Hoping club

Contact: Koby sadan

Website: https://www.hopingclub.com/

Email: Hoping2012(at) hopingclub.com

Revameta

Contact: Kunov.Alidor

Website: http://www.revameta.com

Email: reva (at) revameta.com