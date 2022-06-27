Horizon Netflix Show Title Reportedly Revealed Alongside Crew – ComingSoon.net

Sony recently announced that it had a Horizon series in the works at Netflix, but it did not go into much more detail than that. However, a new listing for the show not only allegedly reveals its title, but its crew as well.

As found by Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, a page for the show for Horizon 2074, the presumed title of the series, went up on the Directors Guild of Canada website. The list has a whole bunch of crew members who have worked on shows like The Boys, Gotham Knights, What We Do in the Shadows, Locke & Key, The Umbrella Academy, and more. There’s not much else about the show on its page, but it does call Horizon 2074 a TV series.

This lines up with what Grubb said earlier in June. He also said it was called Horizon 2074 and was likely being shot in Toronto because of tax incentives. Grubb also claimed it would have two timelines: one near or parallel to the games and one far before them.

The games take place around 3020 to 3041, meaning the 2074 bits would be quite a time skip. According to the wiki’s timeline, there is a gap between 2074 and the next important year, leaving plenty of room for stories to be told. It also appears to be a period of dire straits, as it is just after Ted Faro kills the GAIA Prime personnel (a scene players get to see in Zero Dawn in an unmissable log) and well after when the Faro Plague had started ravaging the planet.

