Nikolai Patrushev, a Putin advisor and chief of the Kremlin’s Security Council, visited Kaliningrad on June 21.

During his visit, he claimed Russia would “certainly respond to such hostile action”.

He said Moscow would react “in the near future” with measures that would have a “serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania”.

The threat rang alarm bells across Europe, with leaders hoping to sidestep an all-out war between NATO and Russia.