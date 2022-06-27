How Netflix Is Developing Kids’ Content And Animation From Asia

Netflix’s ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ builds on the popular IP from Green Gold Animation’s ‘Chhota Bheem.’ Netflix



In Asia, Netflix has been rolling out a steady pipeline of animated series and children’s content. Over the last quarter, the streamer released Sea of Love, its first Thai original for pre-schoolers. This came alongside Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, the latest instalment in the popular Indian animation franchise. In the last week of May, Korean children’s film Larva Pendant landed in Netflix’s Top 10 chart for non-English films globally within a week of its release, receiving 3.09 million viewing hours.

The streamer shared that 60% of households which have Netflix watch children and family content every month. “Asia has an extremely large youth audience, both on a relative and absolute basis, so creating shows that are engaging and resonant with kids and families in the region is quite important,” says John Derderian, head of animation series at Netflix.

Japanese anime Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, as well as Korean series Brown & Friends (based off the popular LINE FRIENDS characters), will be launched later this year on the platform.

Derderian also shared a key challenge that the platform faces in developing children’s content in the region. “Netflix is still a relatively new entertainment brand across Asia, and we’ve had a limited time to establish our relationship with kids and parents,” Derderian says. “Over time, our goal is to grow the reputation of Netflix as a safe and trusted space where kids can relax, play, learn, and explore alongside their favorite characters.”

Indian show Mighty Little Bheem is based off Chhota Bheem from Green Gold Animation. Prior to its current iteration on Netflix, the original IP debuted on India’s Pogo TV in 2008. It saw widespread popularity among India’s young audiences, producing spinoff films, games and merchandise. After Netflix picked up the IP to create Mighty Little Bheem, development began in July 2017, with Green Gold Animation’s Hyderabad and Mumbai teams working on the show for 18 months.

“Growing up in India, we were exposed to local stories through books and from our grandmothers, but in the age of online TV, kids’ animation content has the potential to tell local stories and take them to a global audience,” shares Rajiv Chilaka, creator of Chhota Bheem, and also founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation. On the non-verbal nature of Mighty Little Bheem, Chilaka adds, “The goal was to make it more global while staying true to its Indian roots. Non-verbal storytelling has enormous promise in preschool and beyond.”

As the original creator of the character, Chilaka does not see the non-verbal storytelling of the Netflix series as a loss of cultural identity in a bid for global appeal. “There have been lots of searches online looking up ‘laddoos’ to Mighty Little Bheem-themed birthday cakes,” Chilaka says. “India has a rich history of storytelling, and there are many characters that people adore. The prospect of creating something that is both steeped in local culture and welcoming to visitors from all around the world is exciting.”

Thailand’s ‘Sea of Love’ was developed by director Wanichaya Tangsutthiwong alongside showrunner … [+] Aimsinthu Ramasoot. Netflix



Similarly, Aimsinthu Ramasoot, showrunner and co-creator of Sea of Love, is unfazed by the prospect of creating Thai shows for an audience for the streamer’s global audience. “We are not worried too much about showing Thai culture because, as Thai content creators, that ‘Thainess’ is already part of us and so will come out naturally in the stories we tell,” Ramasoot says. Production of the animated series was also partially supported by the Thai Media Fund.

“In Sea of Love, the main characters are types of fish which live in the seas around Thailand,” Ramasoot elaborates. “We do also have some examples of Thai culture within the show. For example, the Thai custom of Wai Kru, which is a traditional way of showing appreciation and gratitude towards teachers.”

“The biggest shows on Netflix — whether for adults or kids — tell a very specific and authentic story incredibly well. Such stories move us, because we fall in love with the detailed life of a character and connect to the universal truths that character is experiencing,” says Derderian, contextualizing how Netflix’s children’s content strategy fits within the streamer’s wider plans and processes.

“To believe that you can remove specificity from a story or character and still resonate with audiences, is more of a trap than a trade-off,” Derderian adds. “Kids and family entertainment can be especially borderless as a genre, since it is highly visual and often less language-dependent.”