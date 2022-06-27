Categories
How will Florida tourism fare


Passengers make their way through a security checkpoint at Palm Beach International Airport during last December's holidays. Summer is another busy travel season. Will inflation, airline woes dissuade travelers?

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Donna C. of Wellington plans to travel with her family to Long Island.

But you won’t catch them on a plane to Islip. 

“We’re driving. We’re going to take our time,” she said, declining to give her last name. “This is ridiculous. People are getting canceled left and right.”

As she stood with family members near the first carousel at baggage claim in Palm Beach International Airport on a recent weekday afternoon, fresh from a stress-free return flight from New York, Donna said she doesn’t want to press her luck.

She pointed to agonizing instances of delays and last-minute flight cancellations faced recently by her sisters, saying paying record-high prices for gas is a preferable option.



