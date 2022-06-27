‘Insane!’ Parents’ fury as boys can’t wear shorts at school in summer – but skirts are ok





Wymondham High Academy in Norfolk brought in a new gender neutral uniform policy. Male pupils had complained about being uncomfortable in trousers during hot summer months.

Headteacher Jonathan Rockey defended the move as something the school is very proud of, adding parents had been consulted. However, one parent said the decision not to relax restrictions on shorts even when temperatures passed 30C as “insane”. They added: “The school appears to be deaf to parents clearly voicing concerns on this matter. “It is not in our children’s best interest to be overdressed and overheated in the summer.

“This is not conductive to an effective learning environment and I believe it is a health and safety issue.” Another parent told Metro: “We have been repeatedly asking, year after year, for shorts to be added to the uniform.” They explained this is because girls can currently wear a skirt in the summer but boys have to wear trousers all year around. The parent said: “Every summer boys have found the heat hard to bear and so there have been repeated requests for shorts for both genders. READ MORE ABOUT MEGHAN’S REVELATIONS

But Mr Rockey said a requirement for all pupils to wear blazers all year around had already been relaxed. He said in a statement that the school had not ruled out updating its uniform policy further in the future. Mr Rockey said: “Many parents were supportive of us considering a ‘summer uniform’, which we will consider for 2023-24. “In the short term, we have enabled pupils to remove their blazers during hot weather.”

He added that changing everything about the school’s uniform in one go – especially given current financial concerns – would not be sensible so the secondary would stage uniform policy changes over time.