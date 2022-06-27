Introducing FieldSense in Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Wire

Get ready to hit the field with Madden NFL 23 and see how FieldSense gives you more control at every position. The FieldSense gameplay system is only available on the Xbox Series X|S version of Madden NFL 23.

What is FieldSense?

FieldSense is an all-new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay that gives players more control all over the field, in every single game mode. Fueled by animation branching technology, FieldSense makes gameplay more varied and realistic, thanks to physics-driven outcomes.

FieldSense comes to life in Madden NFL 23 on Xbox Series X|S in four major ways, through the following new control mechanics: Hit Everything, Skill-Based Passing, 360° Cuts, and WR vs DB Battles.

Hit Everything

Hit Everything takes defensive coverage to an entirely new level, using six key components that offer fresh gameplay interactions and over 3,500 new animations to give you precise control over every impact, tackle, and collision for more authentic outcomes. The six components are: Hit the Pile, Stand-up Tackles, Hitting Blocks, Mid-air Knockouts, and Add-on Blocks.

Skill-based Passing

Skill-Based Passing is designed to provide quarterbacks with expert-level control over every throw, using a new passing meter to dictate power and trajectory, plus a new mechanic for pinpoint precision. Skill-Based Passing enables you to lead receivers open and place the ball in the perfect spot where only they will snag it. Make back-shoulder throws, place it into the perfect spot on a corner route, hit an impeccable end zone fade, or lob it over the defense on a streak run. Skill-Based Passing opens up the entire Madden NFL 23 offense in a whole new way.

360° Cuts

360° Cuts provides exact control to trigger hard cuts while running with the ball anywhere on the field. Previously, players could only rely on their basic movement to choose between hard cuts or rounded turns, but now you decide when and where to cut so that the ball carrier finds the perfect lane as soon as you do.

WR vs DB Battles

One-on-one battles in the secondary get a massive upgrade too, as FieldSense introduces branching WR releases and cuts, defensive back presses and counters, and an all-new defensive evade mechanic. While all of these are available in every game mode, WR vs. DB Battles have been created specifically with player-locked modes like Face of the Franchise: The League and Squads in Superstar KO and Madden Ultimate Team in mind.

