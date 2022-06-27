Kendrick Lamar closes Glastonbury 2022 in a crown of thorns on the Pyramid Stage

Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury

The final day at Glastonbury ended with a jaw-dropping performance by American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Over the course of five says, fans danced to performances by top artists such as Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, and Billie Eilish.

On the last day of the festival, George Ezra turned up at the John Peel stage in what was possibly the worst-kept secret set in Glastonbury history, while jazz-fusion legend Herbie Hencock delighted crowds relaxing at the Pyramid stage with a virtuosic performance.

At 4 pm, it was time for Diana Ross on the Legends Slot, drawing what has to have been one of the biggest audiences this teatime show has ever seen. The Supremes icon wheeled out all the show-stoppers, from “I’m Coming Out” to “You Can’t Hurry Love”, “Chain Reaction” and “Upside Down”. Unfortunately, some people couldn’t help but grumble about her singing (seriously), prompting many to come out in her defence.

Then we had sets from Elbow, Megan Thee Stallion, McFly, US artist Lorde, DakhaBrakha, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kacey Musgraves.

Follow live updates below: