Looking For a Pet? Pets in Miami Dade Shelters Are Looking for a Forever Home

Miami Dade County Animal Shelters are reaching out to potential adopters and fosters who are looking to take in one of their shelter pets.

The shelter has taken in more than 1,200 animals in the past month, filling up their shelters to max capacity. They currently have over 500 pets ready for a forever or foster home.

Officials hope potential adopters or fosters can pick up medium and large-sized dogs.

The adoption includes first-set of vaccines, deworming, microchip, and spay/neuter surgery.

Adoption fees are the following:

Puppies -$85

Dogs that are four months or older- $65

Cats – $35

Those looking to adopt can visit the Pet Adoption and Protection Center at 3599 NW 79th Ave., Doral 33122. The site is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those people looking to foster dogs, there is no cost and no prior fostering experience is needed.

The shelter provides supplies needed to care for the pet. Up to three hours of community service will be awarded to students of foster families.

To sign up for their pet foster system, send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov or visit animals.miamidade.gov.

The shelter will provide a foster orientation training and match the new foster family with a pet in need of a caring, temporary home.

For more information on how to adopt or foster one of their pets, check out animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.