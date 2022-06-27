Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds locations and rewards

Looking for Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds? There are various ways to level up quickly in Lost Ark, but if you want to focus on leveling up your Roster level instead of Combat level, then these curious collectibles are the best way to do so.
There are an abundance of Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark found scattered in every corner of the vast map. In fact, there are reportedly over 1,200 seeds which can be cashed in for rewards in Mokoko Village. They have a pear-like appearance and a warm, green glow, but despite their appearance, finding these seeds is quite tricky, especially as there are so many of them. We suggest using the detailed Papunika map when you’re in each region to see where the Mokoko Seeds are hiding.
Mokoko Seeds can be used as a currency and exchanged for items such as potions, cards, and blueprints of varying rarity with some epic and legendary items available. Here’s a full list of all the rewards you can get from collecting Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark.
Lost Ark mokoko seed rewards
Once you’ve found the required amount of seeds, head to Mokoko Village and speak to the NPC, Totoma, to exchange your Mokoko Seeds for these rewards:
- Totoma Card – 50 seeds
- Kindness Potion – 100 seeds
- Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica – 150 seeds
- Vitality Increase Potion – 200 seeds
- Crew Application Form: Cororico – 250 seeds
- Stat Increase Potion – 300 seeds
- Mokamoka Card – 350 seeds
- Paradise’s Knight License – 400 seeds
- 15 Eurus Blueprint – 450 Seeds
- Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko – 500 seeds
- 3 Shy Wind Flower Pollen – 550 seeds
- 20 Eurus Blueprint – 600 seeds
- Crew Application Form: Poipoi – 650 seeds
- Title: Mokoko Hunter – 700 seeds
- Structure: Mokoko Seed Monument – 750 seeds
- Transform: Egg of Creation – 800 seeds
- Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru – 850 seeds
- Background: Moki Toki – 900 seeds
- Masterpiece #32 – 950 seeds
- Ship Model: Blooming Caravel – 1000 seeds
- Crew Application Form: Narinari – 1050 seeds
- Title: Nice Smelling – 1100 seeds
- Masterpiece #44 – 1150 seeds
- Mokoko Charm – 1200 seeds
- Weird Mokoko Emoji Pack – 1250 seeds
That’s where to find Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark and all their rewards. If you’re just starting out in Lost Ark, here’s how to choose a class in Lost Ark and how the Power Pass works to level up your alt characters.
