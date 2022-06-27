Love Island fans think Amber shaded Indiyah and Dami on Aftersun

Last night (26 June) Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to discuss their time in the villa and – it’s fair to say – things got pretty shady, pretty quickly. This is Love Island, after all.

After Amber and Ikenna were dumped from the villa, their respective partners Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack soon struck up a romance, which has already earned them the title of favourites to win the show.

When asked by Aftersun host Laura Whitmore about their blossoming relationship, Amber appeared to be less than impressed, saying, “They could have waited till we at least had out water bottles out of there.” Ouch.

She added,”Yeah, it was a bloody shock, but when it was Ekin-Su and Tasha I was like, ‘Ok, read the room.’

“I feel like Dami definitely had time to pull me for a chat in-between chats with [Indiyah]. We had kisses in bed like a proper snog, which wasn’t shown. He definitely had time to tell me.”

Amber noted that Dami and Indiyah had previously said they were “just friends,” adding that she “was a bit shocked” about their relationship: “The woman was too stunned to speak.”

Viewers were quick to pick up on the tension, with one fan tweeting, “Amber didn’t hold back in the Aftersun episode,” while another added, “Amber’s so salty in this Aftersun interview LOOOOOLL.”

Some viewers also pointed out the difference between Amber and Ikenna’s reactions to the new relationship. When asked by Laura about Dami and Indiyah, Ikenna said, “I’m excited for them,” which appeared to induce an eye roll from Amber.

One fan tweeted, “Amber rolling her eyes when Ikenna said he was excited for Dami and Indiyah girl let it go,” while another wrote, “On Aftersun Laura asked her and Ikenna what they think about Dami and Indiyah and Ikenna’s was quite positive but Amber said something like ‘They could have at least waited until we got our water bottles out the villa’. Everything has to be shady with that girl.”

Well, what’s Love Island without a little shade, ey?

