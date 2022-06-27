Midhurst to host Sustainability Day

Midhurst is set to host a Sustainability Day in the town.

On Sunday, July 10 at the Recreation Ground on Carron Lane Midhurst will be hosting a Sustainability Day to raise awareness of being eco-conscious as part of Chichester District’s Culture Spark.

The event has been organised by Midhurst Town Council and will focus on sustainability and tackling the climate crisis as a community. Sussex Green Living will be bringing their Bright New Futures Eco Roadshow to show how people can adopt an environmentally friendly lifestyle and reduce their impact on the environment.

People are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon in the park with music, demonstrations, and interactive activities for all ages.

People will also be able to browse a range of stalls selling sustainable products including soaps, household cleaning products, upcycled clothing, pre-loved school uniform, and plants.

Midhurst Town Council in a statement said: “The environment, sustainability and how as a community we can be more eco-conscious is something that should be at the forefront of our agenda.

“Sussex Green Living’s Bright New Futures Roadshow will be joining us with their woodland theatre truck, inspiration eco-station and eco-wheel of fortune, alongside stalls from UKHarvest talking about tackling food waste, long environmental action groups to get involved with, a plant swap and school uniform swap, as well as much much more.”

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, Creative Co-ordinator, says: “Sustainability has been a key theme throughout the Culture Spark programme and so we are delighted that Midhurst Town Council and Chichester Community Development Trust are hosting these special events to raise awareness of this important message in their local communities.

“These events are completely free to attend and promise a fun day out for all the family with a chance to learn more about looking after the environment and our own wellbeing.

“The events have been organised as part of Culture Spark, a wonderful season of events, performances, live entertainment, and community projects to celebrate a momentous year of art and culture in the Chichester District. I would also like to thank our Culture Spark sponsors, Stagecoach and Rathbones Group Plc for their support.”

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, said: “It’s been an exciting season of Culture Spark events so far and there’s more to come. Please come out and support these fantastic events and organisations, and stay up to date by checking the Culture Spark calendar at www.thegreatsussexway.org/culture-spark-2022/

“The Chichester District is home to a number of internationally renowned cultural organisations, many of which are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Culture Spark is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate the rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the area.

“Culture Spark will also bring people together to showcase work by the next generation of local creatives – thanks to initial investment into the project from Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.”