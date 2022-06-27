Miss Julia E. Stout, Director of Music – Herald Democrat

By Bryan County Genealogical Society Special to the Bryan County News

We know through previous research that music was important to our ancestors and that many traditions, such as singing classes and music clubs were popular in Indian Territory days. After statehood many of our schools took up the challenge of organizing talented singers and musicians and sharing them with others. Southeastern State Normal School, renamed the State Teachers College in 1921, was assisted in their efforts by an amazing young woman from Indiana. Julia E. Stout was born in 1879 to Dr. Henry H. and Mary Ann Dewey Stout. She moved to Oklahoma in 1910 and began a fifty-year career that influenced the lives of hundreds of students.

Music clubs were well established when Miss Stout arrived. Most colleges had a “girls’ glee club” and a “men’s glee club”. They gave concerts at school and also traveled to other towns. The

Music Club of the Normal was “unique among the organizations of the Normal in that it is a Federated club”. In the spring of 1917, they were invited to perform for the Fifth District meeting of the Oklahoma Federation of Women’s Club with Miss Stout as their director.

They also gave a concert in Durant on April 30. The paper called them the “best ever heard here or in this section”. Members included Beulah Morrow, Gertrude McMein, Ruth Goodman, Kathleen Abbott, Eugenia Wagner, Bernice Pendleton, Byrd Johnson, and soloist Mildred Goodman. In May they sang at the First Christian Church in Durant and at the Caddo commencement.

The next year the Girls Glee Club took a three-day trip to Woodville, Kingston, and Madill. Members included Stella Reynolds, Lillie Swartz, Ann May Humphreys, Elizabeth Petty, Jeffie Collier, Gertrude McMahan, D’Lilah Jacques, and Blanche Fontaine. Edith Reynolds, on the piano, and Irene Pendleton, on the violin, accompanied them. Julia E. Stout was their director. Their appearances were listed as “standing room only”.

In March 1919, the Girls Glee Club performed in Caddo at the Royal, and in Bokchito at the high school. The Girls Glee Club repeatedly received praise for their willingness to serve others and to perform at the request of organizations such as the Boys and Girls club of Albany. In May the girls held an end-of-the-year celebration at the home of member Emmeretta Wood.

In November 1921, Southeastern’s Men’s Glee Club, known for “classical, popular and negro folk songs”, gave a performance for which they charged 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children. The next year, Paul Goodman of Durant was one of 80 students selected for the Oklahoma Men’s Glee Club (Norman) after ten days of tryouts.

In April 1924, Miss Stout attended the National Conference of Music Supervisors in Cincinnati. The girls later sang for the Caddo Music Club. In July Miss Stout hosted a reunion of all former members of the group. In the fall of 1925, the Men’s Glee Club sang at the county teachers’ meeting “under the direction of Miss Julia E. Stout”.

Summer men’s and women’s glee clubs were organized at Southeastern for the first time in 1927.

In April 1928 Miss Stout directed the annual Spring Music Festival. It was a week-long affair with performances by individuals, Oklahoma Presbyterian College, the high school glee clubs, and of course the students of Southeastern. There was also a “public schools” night and an amateur night with contests and awards.

The next year Miss Stout left Southeastern to become the Dean of Women at Oklahoma State University. She earned a Master of Arts degree in 1936 from Columbia University School of Music. She retired in 1950. Julia E. Stout died in Stillwater in 1969, but is buried in Indiana with other family members.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.