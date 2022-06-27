Murder Mystery 2 is not coming to Netflix in July 2022

Even though there has been no slowing down Netflix’s summer movie slate so far this summer, one thing would have made it even better: Murder Mystery 2. However, the sequel to the hit mystery-comedy won’t be released in July 2022.

Murder Mystery 2 was confirmed by Netflix in late 2019, following the June release of the comedy blockbuster. The film has taken a winding road to production, as there have been multiple casting question marks and pandemic delays pushing it back.

But everything worked out in the end, and the highly anticipated sequel is on the way. If you need a little bit more Adam Sandler before the new Murder Mystery hits our watch lists, check out his collection of Netflix original movies, including the just-released hit Hustle.

Unfortunately, Murder Mystery 2 will not premiere on Netflix in July 2022, since the film was not included on the complete list of new movies and shows coming within the month. Now that filming has wrapped, we can better predict the upcoming release date.

Murder Mystery 2 release updates

The sequel commenced production in February 2022 in Hawaii and later wrapped in April 2022 in Paris, as photos of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston from set confirmed. Murder Mystery 2 has been in post-production since filming wrapped, which can take well over six months.

For comparison, Murder Mystery began filming in July 2018 and was then released the following June. Obviously, we’re looking at a definite 2023 release date for the sequel, but whether Netflix will release the film in the beginning of the year or hold it for summer remains to be seen.

The earliest we could see the sequel premiere on Netflix would be sometime in the spring of 2023, in either February, March, or April. However, Netflix could also opt to keep the movie as a major summer tentpole and drop it in May, June, or July 2023. We’re banking on a summer kick-off release in early May 2023, but that’s merely a prediction.

Stay tuned for more Murder Mystery 2 news and updates from Netflix Life!