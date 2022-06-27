‘My love for tennis still burns’ – Novak Djokovic claims another record at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic claimed yet another tennis record as he became the first man to win 80 matches at all four of the Grand Slams.

Djokovic faced South Korean number one Known Soon-woo on Centre Court, eventually easing to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It was the Serbian’s 80th win at Wimbledon, with him now adding it to his incredible records at Roland Garros (85 wins), the Australian Open (82 wins), and the US Open (81 wins).

“This sport has given me everything, I owe a lot to the sport and I love it still with all my heart,” Djokovic said.

“I am as dedicated as anyone out there, I am not one of the youngsters anymore but the love for this sport still burns in me and I try to always play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and deliver my best tennis at the best courts. Now that we’re at 80, let’s get to 100.”

Novak Djokovic was not as smooth as he would have liked against Kwon, especially early on.

However, he believes that should have always been expected in his first competitive match of the season on grass.

“I’ve said this before but this court is truly special, for me it has always been the court I dreamed of playing and winning and all my childhood dreams came true here so it’s an honour and pleasure to be back on Centre Court.

“Credit to Kwon [Soon-woo] for playing some really high-quality tennis, he deserves an applause.

“Starting the tournament, I didn’t have any lead-up or preparation tournaments prior to this so you’re always going to feel a bit less comfortable than you would like, particularly if you’re playing against someone as talented as Kwon who stays close to the line and hits really clean.

“It was difficult to go through him so I had to figure out a way to get in control, it wasn’t easy. I had to put some variety in the game.

“The serve helped but at this level one or two shots decide a winner. I’m glad I was on the winning side today.”