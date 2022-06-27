Netflix’s Spriggan Vs. The 1998 Anime Movie: Which Is Better?

Whenever a reboot of an older franchise occurs, there is discussion about whether the reboot or the original is better, and the debate surrounding Netflix’s newest anime series Spriggan and its 1998 cinematic counterpart is no exception. Both Netflix’s Spriggan and the 1998 movie adapt the manga of the same name, which was first published in 1989. However, each draws inspiration from the source material in different ways.

The Spriggan manga tells the story of Yu Ominae, who works for ARCAM, an organization protecting ancient artifacts from falling into the wrong hands. Spriggan was first adapted for the big screen in 1998, with the titular movie focusing on one arc from the manga regarding Noah’s Ark. Following this, the franchise remained dormant until Netflix’s anime series adaptation was announced in 2019 before finally being released in 2022. This most recent Netflix adaptation contains six episodes, with each focusing on a different arc from the original manga.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: How To Find All Anime On Netflix

Despite taking inspiration from the same source material, Netflix’s Spriggan series and the 1998 movie tell their respective stories in unique ways. The Netflix series closely follows plots from the manga (sometimes to a fault), while the 1998 movie takes liberties with the source material yet tells a more compelling story. As a result, both the movie and Netflix versions of Spriggan have unique offerings as adaptations of the manga that are better than each other in different ways and thrive as creative projects in their own rights.





Given that the 1998 Spriggan only shows one arc from the manga, its story takes liberties with the source material to tell a fully-fledged, standalone story that appeals to a mainstream audience. It employs elements from the influential series Neon Genesis Evangelion and gives Yu a new backstory and connections to Fatman and Little Boy, two villains from the Noah’s Ark story. It also aims to teach revamped morals about the environment and humanity/machinery which are absent from the original manga. In contrast, Netflix’s Spriggran series is a more faithful adaptation of the manga, with Spriggan season one, episode one, “Flame Serpent,” being a shot-for-shot, line-for-line recreation of “The Shrine of Fire” arc from the original. In this sense, the 2022 Netflix series is better as a faithful adaptation of the Spriggan manga.





However, Netflix’s Spriggan series also shows that a faithful approach does not always result in a better adaptation. When an adapted work faithfully adheres to its source material, it can both reproduce aspects of the original that were successful and features that did not work. Netflix successfully made changes to anime source material before, and their choice not to do so in the case of Spriggan works against the series. By following the manga so closely, the series adapts some negative aspects of the original, such as the lack of explanation of the universe, awkward pacing, and characters who are introduced for one arc and never return. This creates shallow storytelling and makes it difficult to get invested in Spriggan’s world or its characters. The 1998 movie avoids many of these pitfalls by making changes to the original story, making it a better, more rewarding viewing experience.





Both adaptations of Spriggan have positive and negative features, making it difficult to decide which is better. The 1998 movie tells an ambitious, unique story yet was not faithful to the source material, while the Netflix anime adaptation adheres to the source material and captures the most successful and unsuccessful aspects of the manga as a result. Both versions present interesting takeaways, with the 1998 movie showing that changes to the original story are not always negative, while the Netflix series demonstrates that faithful adaptations do not always produce the best end result – meaning both projects stand as unique viewing experiences within the Spriggan franchise.





Next: Netflix Has Finally Fixed Its Biggest Anime Problem

The Boys’ Hughie & Butcher Actors Bonded In The Most Disgusting Way



