Plane carrying 98 pallets of baby formula arrives at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Parents of little ones can breathe a little as some relief arrived via cargo plane Sunday morning.

A total of 150,000 lbs of baby formula made its scheduled landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 6:50 a.m. This shipment is a part of President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula initiative.

According to a release, this haul of 98 pallets will supply over 1.5 million baby bottles nationwide.

Bush Airport is a crucial hub for this type of freight because it received over 1,000 tons of baby formula between January and April from Europe, which makes the region the second on the list of formula imports in the United States, according to Wisertrade data.

