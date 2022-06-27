Puma announces largest Web3 collaboration to date, with 10KTF Shop — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

“We value the extremely engaged and passionate community that Wagmi-san has nurtured,” says Adam Petrick, Chief Brand officer at Puma. “We’re excited to join 10KTF and bring a physical layer to the current digital experience.”

Wagmi-san comments: “Thanks to the rise of our 10KTF community and the like-minded craftspeople at Puma, a long held dream of mine gets to be fulfilled. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our crafts and our stories into the physical realm and usher in a new era for New Tokyo.”

For now, New Tokyo includes collectors of 10KTF, plus 16 additional NFT communities. This includes Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, who have also partnered with Puma as the brand aims to become increasingly active in the Web3 space.

Further details of the project will be released this summer.